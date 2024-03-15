Home / India News / Centre approves Rs 645 cr for 10 waterways projects on Brahmaputra in Assam

Centre approves Rs 645 cr for 10 waterways projects on Brahmaputra in Assam

Representative Image

Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 11:56 PM IST
The shipping ministry on Friday approved Rs 645 crore for 10 new waterways projects on the Brahmaputra river in Assam, according to an official statement.

The statement said projects will be implemented under 100 per cent funding from the central government under the Sagarmala programme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

"New projects aimed at building new capacity along the Brahmaputra to boost River Tourism, public commute in Assam," the statement quoted Shipping Minister Sarbananda as saying.

The statement further that from the construction of slipways at strategic locations such as Maya Ghat in Dhubri district and Majuli district to the establishment of passenger terminals at Ghagor in North Lakhimpur district and Bahari in Barpeta district, each proposal is meticulously designed to enhance connectivity and facilitate seamless transportation across the region.

Additional passenger terminals are set to be established in Goalpara, Guijan, Kurua, Dhubri, Disangmukh, and Matmora, catering to the diverse needs of different districts within Assam, it said.

According to the statement, these ten projects will enhance transportation efficiency, and stimulate industrial development and trade in the region.

Topics :Shipping MinistryBrahmaputraAssamInland waterways

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

