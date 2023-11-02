Home / India News / LIVE: Kejriwal to skip ED summons, to be in MP for campaigning, say reports
LIVE: Kejriwal to skip ED summons, to be in MP for campaigning, say reports

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning and will visit Madhya Pradesh for poll campaigning, AAP sources said on Thursday. "He will be going to Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli where he will take part in a roadshow along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He will leave for Madhya Pradesh in a while," a party source said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has questioned the legality of the Enforcement Directorate summons on the day that he is scheduled to appear before the agency in connection with its ongoing probe into the Delhi excise policy case. In a reply to ED on its summons notice on October 30, Kejriwal demanded that the agency withdraw the notice and questioned its legality. "The summon notice is illegal and politically motivated. The notice was sent at the behest of the BJP. Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states. ED should withdraw the notice immediately," Kejriwal stated in his reply to ED

Six months after he was questioned for nearly nine hours by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in a related case today. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained tight-lipped about whether the chief minister will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or not. The ED has summoned Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.




Key Events

10:10 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today

9:30 AM

Delhi CM Kejriwal responds to ED summons, calls it politically motivated

8:37 AM

PM Modi to address rally in Kanker town of poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Thursday

8:26 AM

ED raid underway at the residence of Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand in Civil Lines area

8:13 AM

Excise policy case: Delhi CM Kejriwal scheduled to appear before ED Thursday

11:02 AM

Death threat to Kerala CM Vijayan received over phone at state police HQ

A death threat against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was received at the state police headquarters here, police said on Thursday.

The threat was made over a phone call to the control room of the police headquarters on Wednesday evening, it said.

10:31 AM

I-T dept conducts searches at Telangana Congress candidate Laxma Reddy's residence

The Income Tax Department officials are carrying out searches at the residence of Congress leader K Laxma Reddy here on Thursday, sources said.

Reddy is the Congress candidate for the Maheshwaram assembly segment for the November 30 assembly polls.

10:10 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today

He will hold a road show, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh today. 

9:38 AM

Here's what AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj had to say on ED summons against CM Kejriwal

9:30 AM

Delhi CM Kejriwal responds to ED summons, calls it politically motivated

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responds to ED, "The summon notice is illegal and politically motivated. The notice was sent at the behest of the BJP. Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states. ED should withdraw the notice immediately."

9:21 AM

ED summons to Kejriwal: Police steps up security in central Delhi

A large number of personnel have been deployed in the central part of Delhi as part of the police's security arrangements to prevent AAP workers from gathering around the ED office as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to appear before the agency for questioning on Thursday.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained tight-lipped about whether the chief minister will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or not.

9:14 AM

Officials widen ban on Meta's behavioural advertising to most of Europe

European officials widened a ban on Meta's behavioural advertising practices to most of Europe on Wednesday, setting up a broader conflict between the continent's privacy-conscious institutions and an American technology giant.

Behavioural advertising, used by Meta's Facebook and Instagram among many other tech companies, involves observing individual behaviour such as browsing habits, mouse clicks and app usage, then using that data to build profiles for targeting ads.

8:53 AM

US President Biden calls for humanitarian 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war

President Joe Biden said he thought there should be a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war, after his campaign speech Wednesday evening was interrupted by a protester calling for a cease-fire.

The call was a subtle departure for Biden and top White House aides, who throughout the Mideast crisis have been steadfast in stating they will not dictate how the Israelis carry out their military operations in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas.

8:37 AM

PM Modi to address rally in Kanker town of poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in election-bound Chhattisgarh on Thursday, his first public meeting in the Congress-ruled state after the announcement of the poll schedule.

The PM's rally will be held in the Naxalite-hit Kanker district that is going to polls in the first phase of two-phased polls in the state, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary said.

8:26 AM

ED raid underway at the residence of Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand in Civil Lines area

8:17 AM

Apple alert issue: Raghav Chadha says probe necessary to find out who is spying

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said an investigation was necessary into the issue of several opposition leaders receiving an alert from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones.

"I have a question in my mind, who would be interested in knowing this - who they are talking to, whom they are giving tickets, what strategies they are making for the elections, what strategies they are making for going to court? The question is who would be interested in this? Will some international power be interested, or will it be of interest to the BJP? This is a very important question," he said.

 

8:15 AM

Cash-for-query case: Mahua Moitra to appear before Lok Sabha Ethics Committee today

Facing 'cash for query' allegations, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra will appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee that is probing the case against her on Thursday.

Ahead of her appearance before the Committee, Mahua, in a letter to the panel said that she will appear before it for the hearing on November 2-- the summoned date.

 

8:13 AM

Excise policy case: Delhi CM Kejriwal scheduled to appear before ED Thursday

Six months after he was questioned for nearly nine hours by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in a related case on Thursday.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained tight-lipped about whether the chief minister will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or not. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the case in February this year. The ED arrested Sisodia in a money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 after questioning him in Tihar jail.

