Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

It is the tradition of the BJP that the parliamentary board takes the decision, said senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad

BS Web Team New Delhi
Ravi Shankar Prasad. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 10:43 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Former Union IT minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday that the party's parliamentary board will decide who will be the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh after it wins the November 17 Assembly elections and forms a government in the state.

The ruling BJP's move of fielding seven Lok Sabha members, including three Union ministers - Narendra Singh Tomar, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Prahlad Patel - and also the party's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls has signalled that its keeping options open for the state's top post.

Addressing a press conference, former Union minister Prasad said, "It is the tradition of the party that the parliamentary board takes the decision...And opinions of MLAs will be taken when the government is formed. A deserving person will become the chief minister."

Also Read: People have decided to give Shivraj Chouhan a warm farewell: Kamal Nath

Slamming the Opposition Congress, Prasad said that when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned it, but at the same time, India helped the needy people in Palestine.

"But the stand of the Congress has been the same as that of the Muslim League in Kerala. A Hamas leader addressed a rally in Kerala, but Congress is maintaining silence on the issue. Did the Congress oppose when INDIA bloc constituents termed Sanatana Dharma as dengue and malaria?" he asked.

The Congress, on the one hand, remains silent when Sanatan Dharma is insulted, while on the other, it tries to connect with Hamas for votes, the BJP MP alleged.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

MP CM Chouhan to contest from Budhni as BJP releases 4th list of candidates

'You won't find a brother like me, you'll miss me', says Shivraj Chouhan

MP polls: Kamal Nath attacks Shivraj, alleges 50% commission rule in state

People have decided to give Shivraj Chouhan a warm farewell: Kamal Nath

Shivraj Chouhan slams Kamal Nath, says 'he defames Madhya Pradesh'

Kamal Nath's son sends out invite for father's oath-taking as MP CM

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ravi Shankar PrasadBJPBharatiya Janata PartyElection newsElections in IndiaState assembly pollsMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh assemblyMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsShivraj Singh ChouhanBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reports

RBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT data

Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October

Next Story