Maha Kumbh 2025: Locals of Prayagraj provide meals, shelter to pilgrims

Residents of Prayagraj have thrown their doors open to the hundreds of stranded and hungry after an incontinent surge in number of pilgrims arriving for the Maha Kumbh sent the city infra groaning under its weight.

While the administration grapples with the crowd after the deadly stampede on Mauni Amavasya, the city's residents, businesses, and students have risen to the occasion, providing food, shelter, and transport help to the countless devotees arriving for a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Dr Anjali Kesari, a local, summed up the sentiment: "In Allahabad, we don't see the Maha Kumbh pilgrims as outsiders, we are hosts and they are our guests." Speaking to PTI, she shared how her neighbourhood in Chowk, close to the railway station, banded together to serve food to weary pilgrims.

"Yesterday alone, we distributed tea that took 80 litres of milk into its preparation along with snacks, while others prepared meals like tehri and dal-chawal for the pilgrims," she said.

Many locals have cleared up spaces outside their homes for visitors to rest at night.

"For us, Kumbh is not just a religious fair; it is a confluence of humanity," Dr Kesari said.

City hotels are not far behind in lending a pro bono hand to the weary.

Alok Singh, who runs Hotel Vitthal in Civil Lines, has converted his 100-bed dormitory into a free rest stop for pilgrims.

"After taking a holy dip, many devotees are exhausted when they return to Civil Lines and head towards the railway station. It's a part of Prayagraj's culture to help others, and this is our way of contributing," he said.

Singh said he otherwise charges Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000 per night for a room.

Dr Mrityunjay Parmar, an English Department Assistant Professor, told PTI that in the aftermath of the stampede, Allahabad University opened its campus and hostels to returning pilgrims before they undertook their journey.

"We have several hostels like Shatabdi Boys' Hostel, KPUC, PC Banerjee, and Sir Sundarlal Hostel, where students are actively assisting pilgrims," he said.

Women students from Mahadevi Verma Hostel and Kalpana Chawla Hostel are also contributing, either individually or in groups, Parmar added.

Apart from accommodation, the university campus has been designated as a holding area for Kumbh, where officials and students are working together to arrange meals for pilgrims.

Students from Allahabad University's Law Faculty have also been actively assisting the pilgrims.

Abhinav Mishra, a final-year BA LLB student, said he and his classmates have been distributing tea, biscuits, and snacks to devotees. Some have even been offering free motorbike rides to reduce the burden of long walks.

"Our faculty is near Bank Road, which many pilgrims pass through on their way to Prayagraj station. Seeing their struggles, we felt compelled to help," Mishra said.

Mishra, who is also the National Executive member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, said that the student organisation has been running medical camps for the pilgrims free of cost.

In the old city area, Yadgar-e-Husaini Inter College, a Muslim Minority Institution established in 1942 near GT Road, opened its doors for the pilgrims to take a rest. The college is close to the bus stand and the Civil Lines Railway Station.

"It was an emergency after the stampede. College management, including manager Gohar Kazmi and lecturer Raza Abbas, immediately took the decision. We arranged for the stay, snacks, water for pilgrims with access to washrooms also," Hasan Naqvi, whose grandfather was among the founders of the college, told PTI He said the college was gearing up for a sprucing up of facilities in the coming days, particularly on special bathing days when the influx is massive, like providing 'khichdi' along with snacks.

Educator and culture activist Zafar Bakht, a native "Allahabadi," told PTI that many acquaintances called him before the Maha Kumbh, worried about the crowds. His response was always: "The city welcomes you, arrangements will not be lacking, so come and take a holy dip." He recalled how, just the previous day, some acquaintances were stopped near Phaphamau. He quickly arranged a vehicle, hosted all eight from the group at his home, and assigned an associate to ensure they took their Mauni Amavasya bath.

"This is just one example," he said. "This spirit of generosity is deeply embedded in Prayagraj's residents," Bakht said.

He added, "Since childhood, I've participated in every Kumbh and Magh Mela, meeting saints and even having darshan of Deoraha Baba in his thatched hut.

"Kumbh is not just a religious event; it celebrates our culture. Its spiritual and austere atmosphere draws people with devotion, and we do whatever we can to support them." To those worried about the crowd, his message was: "When we are here, what is there to fear?" Dr Krishna Singh, a dentist running a bhandara late into the night for devotees on Harshvardhan Marg in Sector 17 of the fair, said, "We keep the bhandara open late so that no one goes hungry. Here, it operates from 5 PM to 2 AM." The stampede in the early hours of Wednesday at the Sangam Nose had left 30 dead and 60 injured.

The Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13 and will continue till February 26, is seeing pilgrims in millions descending on Prayagraj every day, occupying almost every road and bylane as they make their way to the Maha Kumbh Mela area.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, nearly 30 crore pilgrims had dipped in the sacred waters at the Maha Kumbh till Thursday.