What is Bhashini, the AI-tool breaking language barriers at Maha Kumbh?

The Maha Kumbh , a grand spiritual gathering held every 12 years, is a reflection of India’s cultural and religious diversity. The 2025 edition in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is attracting millions of pilgrims from across the nation, representing varied linguistic backgrounds. To overcome the communication barriers, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is deploying ‘Bhashini’, an innovative initiative under the Digital India programme, the Ministry of Culture said in a press statement.

“By providing multilingual access in 11 Indian languages, Bhashini is set to transform the way information is shared and consumed at this iconic event,” the statement said.

What is Bhashini?

ALSO READ: Drones, AI, 450 mn visitors: Mahakumbh kicks off with high-tech security Bhashini (BHASha INterface for India) is a transformative initiative aimed at democratising access to digital services and content across India’s diverse linguistic landscape. It is part of the National Language Translation Mission (NLTM) and uses advanced AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies to bridge the language divide. Implemented by the Digital India Bhashini Division, this initiative fosters inclusivity and innovation under the Digital India programme.

How is Bhashini enhancing the Kumbh experience?

The scale and linguistic diversity of the Maha Kumbh require robust solutions to streamline communication. Bhashini can help in multiple ways, including:

>Real-time multilingual information: Bhashini translates announcements, schedules, and safety instructions into 11 Indian languages, ensuring accessibility for all attendees.

>Simplified navigation: Integrated with mobile apps and kiosks, Bhashini’s multilingual chatbot, along with speech-to-text and text-to-speech tools, helps visitors navigate the event confidently.

Also Read

>Accessible emergency services: Through collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Police, Bhashini’s ‘Converse’ feature facilitates multilingual communication with the 112-emergency helpline, ensuring timely assistance.

>E-governance integration: Authorities can effectively disseminate rules, guidelines, and public notices in multiple languages, enhancing event management.

>Lost and found services: Bhashini’s ‘Digital lost and found solution’ enables visitors to report or search for items using voice commands in their native languages, offering real-time translation for efficient interactions.

What are the objectives of Bhashini?

>Develop sustainable language technologies and solutions.

>Increase internet accessibility for Indian language speakers.

>Promote the growth of regional language content and tools.

>Foster research, collaboration, and intellectual property generation in Indian languages.

>Encourage technology transfers and capacity building.

What are its applications?

Bhashini powers various solutions to enhance digital inclusivity:

-Anuvaad: Web-based text translation

-Chitraanuvaad: AI-driven video translation across Indian languages

-Lekhaanuvaad: Document translation for effective communication

-Translation Plugins: Tools for webpage and website translations

-Vaanianuvaad: Real-time speech-to-speech translations for seamless conversations

The technology powering Bhashini

Bhashini’s success lies in its use of advanced technology:

-AI and NLP algorithms: For precise translations and adaptive language models

-Cloud infrastructure: Ensures scalability and reliability

-Collaborative data pooling: Uses diverse datasets to refine its models continuously

By integrating technology with tradition, Bhashini is set to make Maha Kumbh 2025 a truly inclusive and accessible experience for all participants.

Kumbh Sah’AI’yak chatbot

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kumbh Sah’AI’yak chatbot leverages cutting-edge AI technologies, including Llama LLM, to redefine visitor assistance. Multilingual, voice-enabled, and powered by Bhashini’s translation capabilities, the chatbot provides real-time guidance and information to millions, making the Maha Kumbh experience seamless and memorable.