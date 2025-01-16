Maharashtra to establish Innovation City similar to GIFT City: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra will establish an Innovation City similar to the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to nurture the startup ecosystem in the state, the state’s chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Thursday.

He added that the state is planning to finalise a new startup policy in the next two months, which would be opened to the public for consultation and comments.

“We will create an Innovation City in the same way we have created the GIFT City to focus on innovation. In the next two months, the most progressive startup policy will be made by Maharashtra, and the draft policy will be made available to everyone for suggestions,” he said.

Fadnavis was speaking at a startup and technology forum in Mumbai on the occasion of National Startup Day.

The chief minister announced partnerships, including a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), to establish a Rs 100 crore fund.

“We have signed an MoU with SIDBI. Earlier, funds were managed in Mumbai. Now, a Rs 30 crore fund will be available at every divisional centre,” he added.

He noted that the state currently hosts over 25,000 startups.

“Maharashtra is the number one state by investment and value, which makes it the startup capital. I have always said that the startup capital is not Bengaluru. Yes, they have done very well. I congratulate them,” he said.

However, he added that the startup capital of India was in Maharashtrian cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

In 2024, tech funding in India was recorded at $11.3 billion, a 4 per cent increase from $10.9 billion raised in 2023.

Bengaluru-based tech firms accounted for 32.16 per cent of all tech funding, followed by Mumbai at 26.12 per cent in 2024, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn. Bengaluru secured $3.6 billion in funding, followed by Mumbai’s $3 billion.

In total, Mumbai has raised $25.6 billion in funding, with Bengaluru’s tech funding recorded at $75.1 billion.

Fadnavis added that the state has created a fund of funds (FoF) in the defence sector. He highlighted that 300 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups in this space were funded by the state’s FoFs.

“To take the startup revolution forward, the government has reduced the compliance burden. Now, we have enabled tax exemptions, fast-tracked patent applications, enabled self-identification under labour and environmental laws, affordable internet services, skilled workforce, and innovative thinking power,” he said.

He noted that the state is working to convert IT-powered Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into small centres of experience in artificial intelligence (AI).

“We can create an ecosystem that will empower all our startups to enter the space of AI by partnering with universities,” he said.