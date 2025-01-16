School winter vacations 2025 extended in Haryana, UP, Delhi, and Bihar

Many states in the country have extended their school winter holidays due to the extreme cold and harsh weather plaguing parts of North India. On Thursday, 29 trains and planes were delayed because of heavy fog and moderate rain in Delhi-NCR. Visibility problems may continue to persist on Friday morning due to the constant rain and thick fog.

With temperatures ranging from a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 17 degrees Celsius, the predicted weather conditions could intensify the chill. Many districts have extended their school winter holidays due to the extremely chilly weather.

School holidays In UP and Lucknow

The winter holidays have been extended because of the cold wave. The holidays for classes up to class 8 have been extended until January 16 by Lucknow DM Surya Pal Gangwar. Lucknow schools will reopen on January 17, 2025. The administration has mandated the extension of timings from 10 am to 3 pm for classes above 8. In Badaun, classes 1 to 8 will begin classes on January 17. Moradabad and Rampur schools will not be open until January 16. Classes will run from 10 am to 3 pm for 9 to 12 grades. On Wednesday, schools in Bareilly remain closed.

Delhi school holidays 2025

Delhi schools have been ordered to keep offering hybrid classes for students in classes 9 and 11. Due to the cold wave, Ghaziabad's 1 to 8 grade schools will be closed till January 18, and Noida's nursery to Class 8 schools will also be closed until further notice.

Ghaziabad school holidays 2025

The schools are most likely to open from January 20, 2025.

Uttarakhand School Holidays 2025

Areas with altitudes below 5000 feet had winter holidays from January 1-13, 2025. Schools have resumed from 15 January 2025.

Also Read

Jammu & Kashmir school holidays 2025

Classes up to class 12 will not be able to attend classes in Jammu and Kashmir until February 28, 2025, Sakina Itoo, the Minister of School Education, announced the news on X.

School Holidays 2025: Tips for parents and children amid cold waves

• Observe the district administration's directives about the start time and date of classes.

• Children should be dressed warmly.

• If sending students and kids to school is not essential, attend classes online.