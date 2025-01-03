Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: IMD launches special webpage for weather updates

UP’s Prayagraj is getting ready for the great Maha Kumbh mela this month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) director, Manish Ranalkar, launched a dedicated website for weather updates ahead of the Maha Kumbh mela 2025. The grand mela occurs once in every 12 years, including significant bathing dates on January 14, 29, and February 3.

Ranalkar told news agency ANI, “For the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela, IMD launched a special webpage today which will give weather updates every 15 minutes, and the weather forecast will also be available on the website twice a day".

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: IMD weather update

The weather agency (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/mahakumbh/) has been temporarily set up. “We have installed three new AWS in it and weather updates from the Mahakumbh District will be available on the webpage every 15 minutes. Two digital displays will also be set up in the district for people to get real-time weather updates," he stated.

He also stated that Maha Kumbh has been announced as a temporary district for the event. He added, “We have installed three new Automated Weather Stations (AWS) in the Mahakumbh district, ensuring regular updates on the webpage every 15 minutes. Additionally, two digital displays will be set up in the district to provide real-time weather updates to attendees".

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: The developments

In connected events, the Mahanirvani Akhara sadhus arrived in the Mahakumbh camp accompanied by chants of Mahadev's name and the rhythmic beats of the damaru, a two-headed drum. Police officers greeted the Atal Akhara seers with garlands as they made a triumphal entrance into the camp. As drums announced their entrance, the seers, adorned in ashes, garlands, and mounted horses, carried the flags of the Akhara.

The Atal Akhara's Acharya Vishwasanand Saraswati emphasized the people that the Mahakumbh promotes and unites the devotees to attend. "Everyone should come to the Kumbh Mela to experience this unity and strive to establish similar harmony in their own communities" he urged. Participating in the 2019 Mahakumbh, spiritual leader Jagadguru Narendracharyaji Maharaj praised the excellent arrangements that went into this year's celebration.

Also Read

All about the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Conducted once in 12 years, the Maha Kumbh is set to take place in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. The magnificent Kumbh Mela celebration is anticipated to draw 400 million pilgrims over six weeks and is regarded as the world's largest human gathering.

On January 14th (Makar Sankranti), January 29th (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3rd (Basant Panchami), the principal bathing ceremonies, called Shahi Snan (royal baths), will be held.