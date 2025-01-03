Maha Kumbh to merge cutting-edge tech with tradition for digital experience

On a cold winter morning, the tranquil air of Parade Ground in Sangam is broken by murmurs of a group of young men, their attention fixed on a massive poster in the corner.

Their phones were pointed at the poster's edges that had four QR codes the one-stop guide for people of the digital age for all activities at this year's Maha Kumbh believed to be a centuries-old festival where millions of people partake in ancient rituals by the riverside.

Prayagraj is estimated to have 40 to 45 crore visitors during the Maha Kumbh, which will be held between January 13 and February 26.

Sandeep, a 24-year-old trained electrician hired to put up tents all over the Sangam area explained: "One is for the Kumbh Administration, another for Emergency Assistance, one for Hotels and Food, and the last one for Achievements of Uttar Pradesh." "We don't know the exact locations, so we're scanning these QR codes to help us get to our respective places, he added.

The large poster had images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and each QR code offered a glimpse into the organised operations behind the Kumbh Mela where even the smallest task, like setting up tents, required precise coordination.

A WhatsApp number next to each code also offered real-time assistance.

Also Read

Sandeep and his companions weren't the only ones. Around them, others were scanning the same QR codes, perhaps looking for something as simple as directions or as vital as emergency help. They were part of a vast, unseen network, seamlessly integrated into the operations of one of the largest religious gatherings on Earth.

The state government has also signed an MoU with Google Maps under which it will display all roads and important places in the Mahakumbh Nagar that can be accessed by anyone.

Hardly a stone's throw away from the bustling heart of Mahakumbh Nagar, nestled on the first floor of the Mela Administration complex, lies the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) the nerve centre of operations for the Maha Kumbh 2025. This state-of-the-art facility is unlike anything the city has seen before, a digital fortress designed to oversee every minute detail of the grandest religious gathering in the world.

From the flow of traffic on the roads leading into the heart of Prayagraj to the entry of crowds into Mahakumbh Nagar, from vehicle parking to the movement of millions in and around the sprawling Sangam grounds, the ICCC keeps a watchful eye on it all. There is no corner, no alley, no entry point that is beyond the reach of the system, officials claim.

On one wall of the control centre, massive screens stretch from floor to ceiling, each displaying live feeds from thousands of AI-enabled smart cameras strategically placed at every vital checkpoint in Mahakumbh Nagar and across Prayagraj. These cameras are constantly feeding data back to the ICCC, which is manned round-the-clock by a team of highly-trained police personnel and senior officials.

The atmosphere in the ICCC is palpable with intensity, as officers, eyes fixed on their screens, track every movement and every event. Every detail matters from the influx of crowds to the availability of parking spaces nothing escapes their notice.

A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, gave an insight into the workings of the centre. "Apart from real-time information provided by our field officers, the ICCC is empowered with the latest AI systems that give us alerts about crowd density, parking lot occupancy, and even potential hazards like fires," he explained.

"Based on these inputs, we can immediately direct the concerned departments for swift action. Every aspect of the Maha Kumbh is being monitored and managed with precision," the official said.

To ensure a smooth and seamless operation, each department involved in the management of the Maha Kumbh has an officer dedicated to it, stationed directly in the ICCC. This direct integration ensures that information flows seamlessly between various sectors, allowing for rapid decision-making and efficient coordination across the entire festival site.

Rajesh Dwivedi, the Senior Superintendent of Police for Mahakumbh Nagar, spoke to PTI about the tech innovations deployed for effective management at the festival.

"We are using cutting-edge technologies to manage every aspect of the Kumbh this time. With these smart systems and enhanced capabilities, we are confident we can streamline operations and ensure that Mahakumbh 2025 remains safe, efficient, and organised," he said.

The state government is also using the Bhasini App to enable officials deployed in the Maha Kumbh area to speak with visitors in different languages. A state-of-the-art, Lost and Found' area has also been set up where digital information of any person lost in the Kumbh area will be updated and shared and updated with various government agencies in real-time.

Apart from the state government machinery, the Railways is also employing smart digital methods for people coming to the Maha Kumbh. As per senior railway officials, colour-coded tickets will be issued to passengers travelling to Prayagraj during the Kumbh period. The colour codes will differ on the basis of direction and place the passenger is coming from.

With an emphasis on communication and coordination, the government has left no stone unturned in preparing for this grand religious gathering. For the first time, the Maha Kumbh is not just a spiritual journey for millions, but a meticulously planned, digitally empowered experience that combines ancient traditions with the very best of modern innovation.