Weekend rush at Maha Kumbh again, traffic increases at MP-UP border

The Madhya Pradesh administration is on alert after a surge in Maha Kumbh-bound vehicles in Rewa, which borders Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, in the last 24 hours. Visuals on social media showed long queues of vehicles moving towards Prayagraj on weekend.

According to officials, around 1,000 vehicles were moving towards Prayagraj in every hour at Chakghat border and nearly 800 returning from there in the same period, news agency PTI reported. Chakghat border is around 45 km from Prayagraj.

The officials said that the first parking for the Maha Kumbh has been set up just six kilometres from the Chakghat border in Uttar Pradesh. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the people at the "holding areas" and help centres, they said.

"As of now, we are not stopping the vehicles at Bela, Gangev and Chakghat holding points but police and administration are in alert mode," in-charge Inspector General, Rewa range, Saket Prakash Pandey said.

While the situation is not like a traffic jam, the number of vehicles going to Maha Kumbh has gone up from Saturday due to it being the weekend, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Udit Mishra said. Additional arrangements have been made in the "holding areas," besides enhancing the help centre amenities, he said. Similar holding areas have also been made in Maihar, Katni and Satna districts of MP.

Huge rush around weekends

A similar rush was seen at the last weekend as well, leading to traffic jams stretching to 200-300 kilometres . Following this, the fair area and Prayagraj city were declared as "no-vehicle zone."

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to extend the duration of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. He accused the BJP government of lying in statistics, claiming that as per the information he has received, a total of 60 crore people have taken baths in the Maha Kumbh. But the government is not disclosing it, he said.

The ongoing Mahakumbh being held at the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, started with the first major 'snaan' on January 13 on the occasion of Paush Purnima and will conclude on February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri. (With inputs from agencies)