300 km-long traffic jam chokes roads to Maha Kumbh; Oppn flays UP govt

300 km-long traffic jam chokes roads to Maha Kumbh; Oppn flays UP govt

As the devotees sought to attend the world's largest religious gathering, many found themselves stuck in their cars hundreds of kilometres away from the sacred site

Maha Kumbh traffic jam

Traffic congestion on the Prayagraj-Lucknow and Prayagraj-Pratapgarh highways during ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj on Monday, February 10, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A sea of vehicles, stretching up to 300 kilometres, has turned roads leading to the Maha Kumbh Mela into massive parking lots, leaving lakhs of pilgrims stranded on Sunday. As the devotees sought to attend the world’s largest religious gathering, many found themselves stuck in their cars hundreds of kilometres away from the sacred site.
 
The massive congestion, described by some as the "world's biggest traffic jam," affected pilgrims heading to Prayagraj via Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, the traffic jam stretched across 200-300 kilometres, leading police to stop vehicles in various districts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, exacerbating delays for hours. 
 
 
The situation worsened the previous day, when traffic was halted across Madhya Pradesh to manage overcrowding. The state’s police urged travellers to find shelter and advised them to halt their journeys to avoid further congestion. In Katni, police vehicles made announcements informing travellers that traffic had been suspended until Monday. A statement from Maihar Police directed vehicles to return to Katni and Jabalpur.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Police, traffic movement was impossible, with vehicles stuck for up to 48 hours. "It’s taking 10-12 hours to cover just 50 km," said one stranded commuter. Eyewitnesses documented the chaos across Katni, Jabalpur, Maihar, and Rewa districts, sharing images of long lines of vehicles.  "Stuck in traffic for past 3 hours on the way to Maha Kumbh Mela. No response from the concerned authorities to make the situation any better for all the people going through this ordeal. Would you request kumbh authorities to take required action," a user wrote on X while sharing a video of the traffic jam. 
 
Rewa district officials confirmed that the number of pilgrims heading to Prayagraj was not decreasing, putting constant pressure on the Rewa-Prayagraj route. As traffic continued to mount beyond Chakghat, vehicles were stopped at various points along the highway. Rewa district collector Pratibha Pal assured that arrangements were being made to provide food, water, and shelter for the affected pilgrims, according to a report by The Hindustan Times.
 

Akhilesh Yadav slams UP government

 
The Uttar Pradesh government faced criticism over its management of the crowds. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the Yogi Adityanath-led government of neglecting the plight of the stranded pilgrims. "The hungry, thirsty, distressed and tired pilgrims stuck in traffic jams should be looked at with a humane perspective," Yadav said in a post on X. 
 
The situation worsened in Prayagraj, where pilgrims struggled to reach the Triveni Sangam for the holy dip. Traffic jams clogged key roads leading to the site, and police set up barricades to maintain order. The Prayagraj Sangam railway station was closed until February 14 due to overcrowding, further complicating travel for those hoping to reach the city by train.
 
In response, Akhilesh Yadav called for toll-free access on roads to ease the congestion, suggesting that it could alleviate the travel woes. His comments followed reports of delays, including a 24-hour wait for pilgrims from Faridabad.
 
According to the officials, 46.19 lakh people, including 10 lakh Kalpvasis, took bath in Sangam till 8 am on Monday.
 
About 44 crore people have taken a dip in the Sangam since the start of the Maha Kumbh last month.  (With inputs from agencies)

Maha Kumbh Mela Traffic jam Traffic Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

