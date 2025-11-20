Home / India News / Maha orders officials to stand when MLAs or MPs visits, be more courteous

This new Government Resolution brings together several older circulars and updates them with clearer, firmer instructions

Devendra Fadnavis
The GR also reminded the officials to strictly follow legislative privilege rules, and warned that violations would attract disciplinary action. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 7:46 PM IST
Rise from your seats when legislators or MPs visit your office, listen to the them attentively, and use polite language during phone calls to them -- these are some of the new set of guidelines that the Maharashtra government issued for its officials on Thursday.

A Government Resolution (GR) issued by state Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar to this effect said, giving due respect to elected representatives is an important part of making administration more reliable and accountable. It also warned of taking action against those officials who do not follow these instructions.

This new GR brings together several older circulars and updates them with clearer, firmer instructions.

In the recent past, some elected representatives, including those from the ruling parties, had expressed displeasure over officials not giving time to meet them and address their concerns or issues. In the preface of this GR, the government says it considers good governance, transparency and efficiency as top priorities. As per the new guidelines, the officials must rise from their seats whenever a legislator or an MP enters or leaves their office, and to treat them with full courtesy. The officials must listen carefully to MLAs and MPs during their visits and provide assistance according to rules. They must also use polite language on phone calls, the order said. Departments have been instructed to maintain a separate register for letters received from elected representatives, and to reply to them within two months. If a reply cannot be given in time, the official must escalate the matter and inform the MLA or MP concerned, the GR said.

It further instructed that government and semi-government bodies must invite local legislators to important district-level programmes, such as inaugurations or 'bhoomi pujans'. Their names must be printed correctly in invitations, and their seating arrangements must be done as per the official order of precedence. Every first and third Thursday, departments must set aside two hours for scheduled meetings with citizens and elected representatives. However, MLAs and MPs should be allowed to meet officials at any time if the work is urgent, the order said.

When the Legislature or Parliament is in session, district-level authorities should avoid organising major events unless necessary, it noted.

The GR also reminded the officials to strictly follow legislative privilege rules, and warned that violations would attract disciplinary action. Regarding information requests, the GR said that MLAs and MPs must be given information related to public welfare, except where restricted under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Such information should be provided free of cost. Important updates should be regularly published on official government websites. Giving due respect to elected representatives, responding to their concerns on time and ensuring smooth communication are important parts of making administration more reliable and accountable, it said.

The GR also directed government training institutions to include modules on courteous treatment to elected representatives.

Any official who ignores these instructions will face action under service rules, including provisions related to delays in duties, the order issued by the chief secretary said.

Topics :Maharashtra NewsMaharashtra governmentResolutionMPsMLAs

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

