Maha to bring law to curb sale of bogus seeds, fertilisers: State minister

Press Trust of India Mumbai
A farmer works in wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad (Photo: Reuters)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 2:26 PM IST
The Maharashtra government will bring a law to curb the sale of bogus seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, state agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde said in the legislative council on Friday.

Explaining the need for such a law, he said farmers across the state are being frequently cheated.

We are bringing a law. It will be brought in the current Monsoon session to curb the sale of bogus seeds, fertilisers and pesticides in Maharashtra, Munde said in the council.

Munde, who recently took charge of the agriculture ministry, said companies selling genuine seeds and other agriculture-related products won't be bothered by officials.

Topics :MaharashtraFarmingagriculture economy

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 2:26 PM IST

