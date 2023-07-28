Home / India News / Railway Board accords FLS approval for 140-km-long Zubza-Imphal project

Railway Board accords FLS approval for 140-km-long Zubza-Imphal project

The Zubza-Imphal project will provide direct connectivity between the two northeastern states, resulting in better railway traffic mobility, a North East Frontier Railway (NFR) release said

Press Trust of India Guwahati

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Railway Board has accorded its approval for the final location survey (FLS) of the 140-km-long new railway line project between Zubza in Nagaland and Manipur's capital Imphal.

The Zubza-Imphal project will provide direct connectivity between the two northeastern states, resulting in better railway traffic mobility, a North East Frontier Railway (NFR) release said on Friday.

The direct connectivity will reduce time of travel and cost and distance of transportation of materials, giving a major socio-economic boost to the region.

Infrastructural development such as new stations, road connectivity and goods yards will lead to overall economic growth of the nearby districts, the release stated.

Goods movement will become seamless leading to major cost reduction for existing businesses using freight services, it said.

Work for the Dimapur-Kohima new railway line project from Dhansiri station of Assam to Zubza adjacent to Kohima is also in progress.

Also, work on the Jiribam-Imphal railway line project is underway in full swing.

Also Read

Nagaland Assembly elections: A look at key issues dominating state

Imphal peaceful but tense; gunfights between militants, security forces

Massive rocks crush three cars on Nagaland highway during landslide

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Nagaland polls: Borders sealed, security arrangements done ahead of voting

July set to be hottest month as temperatures breach 2019 high: Scientists

Consumer cos implement all-weather strategies amid climate uncertainty

HC grants bail to ex-MP Vijay Darda, his son Jayaswal in coal scam case

India focused on all key elements of semiconductor ecosystem: Vaishnaw

India to give financial aid to firms for setting up semiconductor fabs: PM

Topics :Railways railway stationprojectsNortheast India

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story