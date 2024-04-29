Home / India News / Mahadev app case: Tamannaah Bhatia seeks time to reply to ED summons

The case pertains to the alleged unauthorized broadcasting of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on the Fairplay app, a subsidiary of Mahadev's online gaming and betting platform.

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 1:23 PM IST
Amidst the unfolding legal saga surrounding the Mahadev Betting App case, actor Tamannaah Bhatia has requested time from the Maharashtra Cyber department to appear before it due to her absence from Mumbai.

Previously, rapper and singer Badshah faced questioning in connection with the same case. Actor Sanjay Dutt was also summoned but has sought time to appear before authorities.

In recent developments, actor Sahil Khan, was arrested on Sunday and remanded to two-day police custody by a Mumbai court starting April 29.

Khan, detained by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Special Investigative Team (SIT) after being apprehended from Chhattisgarh, was produced before the Shindewadi-Dadar court.

Khan's lawyer, Mujahid Ansari, claimed his client's innocence, stating, "He has been framed in the matter and been accused of promoting the app." Mumbai Police has seized Khan's passport as part of ongoing legal proceedings.

The actor stands accused of involvement in running a betting site and promoting illegal betting activities.

The Mahadev Betting App case involves over 38 individuals, including Khan, with an estimated scam size of Rs 15,000 crore. Among those implicated are individuals like Mustakim, brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, and chief accused Ravi Uppal, detained in Dubai last year.

Sahil Khan, known for his roles in films like 'Style' and 'Excuse Me', has transitioned into the fitness industry in recent years. Iniitially handled by local police, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch's cyber cell, leading to the formation of the SIT.

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

