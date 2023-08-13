Home / India News / Mahapanchayat by Hindu outfits announces resumption of VHP yatra on Aug 28

Mahapanchayat by Hindu outfits announces resumption of VHP yatra on Aug 28

Permission for the event was given in Palwal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters), Palwal, Sandeep Mor said on Sunday

Press Trust of India Gurugram/Palwal
The mahapanchayat was held under the banner of 'Sarv Hindu Samaj', in which Hindu outfits including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) took part

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 6:24 PM IST
A 'mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits at Pondri village in Haryana's Palwal on Sunday announced that they will "resume" on August 28 the VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted after communal violence in July.

At the 'Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat', participants from Palwal, Gurugram and other nearby places took part, and it was decided that the yatra will resume from Nalhar in Nuh and then pass through Firozpur Jhirka's Jhir and Singar temples in the district.

In Nuh, four battalions of central forces should be deployed permanently, VHP leader from Gurugram Devender Singh said, giving details of the decisions taken at the mahapanchayat.

The mahapanchayat was originally planned to be held in Nuh district's Kira village but permission was denied for it in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

Permission for the event was given in Palwal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters), Palwal, Sandeep Mor said on Sunday.

Palwal and Nuh are adjoining districts.

The mahapanchayat was held under the banner of 'Sarv Hindu Samaj', in which Hindu outfits including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) took part.

Police said permission for a limited gathering has been allowed and strict action will be taken if anyone makes any kind of hate speech.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the VHP procession was attacked by a mob on July 31.

VHP leader Devender Singh had earlier claimed that the yatra will resume on August 28 in Nuh after the earlier one came under attack.

Topics :VHPcommunal violence

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 6:23 PM IST

