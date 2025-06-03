Maharashtra allows disciplinary notices via email, WhatsApp in digital push

The Maharashtra government, through an official notification, directed that in cases of indiscipline by any government employee or officer, notices for action and other necessary documents should be served to the concerned employee via email and WhatsApp.

The government permitted disciplinary notices to be sent via email and WhatsApp, alongside the existing registered post method.

The move aimed to streamline administrative communication and accelerate official procedures, particularly in cases of misconduct or disciplinary action against government employees or officers.

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued the official circular yesterday, stating that digital platforms can now be used to send notices, related documentation, and other official communication in cases of government disciplinary proceedings.

The circular stated, "In case of any official indiscipline by any government employee or officer, notice for action and other necessary documentation can be sent to the concerned employee via email and WhatsApp." However, the traditional practice of serving notices through registered post has not been discontinued. The circular added that notices will also be served via registered post, making it a dual-mode delivery system to ensure the communication reaches the recipient effectively. This decision came in the backdrop of the government's larger vision of administrative reform and development under "Developed Maharashtra - 2047," a part of India's broader vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

As part of this mission, the Maharashtra government launched an extensive 150-day programme from May 6 to October 2, 2025, aimed at finalising a comprehensive Vision Document for Maharashtra's growth. The initiative aligned with national goals, such as a $5 trillion economy by 2025-26, while also setting state-specific targets for infrastructure, agriculture, industry, education, health, and urban development. ALSO READ: E-mail verification via OTP for all RTI requests starting Jun 16: Govt To prepare this Vision Document, the state appointed sectoral groups, coordinators, and external experts across 16 departments, including agriculture, education, health, environment, and urban planning. The government also planned state-wide surveys to gather citizens' feedback and aspirations for Maharashtra's future.

The Vision Document will be finalised by October 2, 2025, and will lay down short-term, medium-term, and long-term developmental goals up to 2047, marking India's centenary of independence. Meanwhile, the Planning Department of Maharashtra, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, issued a Government Resolution (GR) asking all state departments to prepare a vision document titled "Developed Maharashtra 2047." This will be on the lines of the Union Government's scheme of Viksit Bharat 2047 as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has set 150 days from May 6 to October 2 to prepare the document, which will primarily focus on a phase-wise vision.