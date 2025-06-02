Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / E-mail verification via OTP for all RTI requests starting Jun 16: Govt

E-mail verification via OTP for all RTI requests starting Jun 16: Govt

The aim is to enhance citizen privacy and data security, besides strengthening the portal's cybersecurity framework

OTP

Citizens can file Right to Information (RTI) applications through the portal. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre will implement e-mail verification via a one-time password (OTP) from June 16 for all RTI applications, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The aim is to enhance citizen privacy and data security, besides strengthening the portal's cybersecurity framework, it said.

Citizens can file Right to Information (RTI) applications through the portal -- www.rtionline.gov.in -- which also allows users to file appeals and know their status.

"To enhance citizen privacy and data security, and to strengthen the portal's cybersecurity framework, email verification via OTP will be implemented for all RTI requests starting Monday, June 16, 2025," read a message on the website under the administrative control of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

