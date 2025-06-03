Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 11:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Maharashtra to give basic military training from Class 1: Minister

Maharashtra to give basic military training from Class 1: Minister

To implement the proposal, help of 2.5 lakh ex-servicemen will be taken along with sports teachers, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Scouts and Guides, state School Education Minister Dada Bhuse said

Dadaji Bhuse

Retired soldiers will be roped in for training the pupils: Dada Bhuse (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Basic military training will be imparted to students from Class 1 in Maharashtra in a move to instill a sense of patriotism, discipline and promote the habit of regular physical exercise, state School Education Minister Dada Bhuse has said.

Retired soldiers will be roped in for training the pupils, he said.

"A decision has been taken to give basic level military training to students from Class 1. This will help inculcate love for the country, encourage habits like doing physical exercise regularly and discipline that will benefit the students," Bhuse said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has responded positively to the proposal, he noted.

 

To implement the proposal, help of 2.5 lakh ex-servicemen will be taken along with sports teachers, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Scouts and Guides, the Shiv Sena minister added.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

