Over 2,000 Army personnel, drones deployed to search missing man in Manipur

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said he went missing from the military station, asking its authorities to take responsibility for finding him

Representative Image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 12:53 PM IST
The Indian Army has deployed over 2,000 personnel for the search of the Meitei man who has been missing for over a week, police said.

Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a native of Assam's Cachar district who lived in Khukrul in Imphal West, was a works supervisor for a contractor working with the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Leimakhong Military Station of the 57th Mountain Division, according to the Army.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said he went missing from the military station, asking its authorities to take responsibility for finding him.

"Massive joint search operations by Manipur Police assisted by Indian Army is being undertaken with effect from 25.11.2024 to trace Laishram Kamalbabu Singh (56 yrs) who has been missing since 25.11.2024," the Manipur Police said in a Facebook post on Monday night.

"Indian Army has extended all support and resources to trace him utilising 2000 plus troops, helicopters, drones and Army tracker dogs. Further investigation using technical intelligence is being undertaken," it added.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee (JAC), formed in response to the disappearance of Singh, continued its sit-in protest at Kanto Sabal, some 2.5 km from the military station, where the road has been barricaded. Singh's wife Akoijam Belarani also joined the protests.

The military camp, located in Kangpokpi district, is some 16 km away from the state capital Imphal and is surrounded by the hills where the Kuki people live. Meiteis who lived near Leimakhong fled after the ethnic violence began in May last year, claiming over 250 lives so far.

The protesters claimed it was likely that Singh was kidnapped by militants.

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

