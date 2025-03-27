Maha Legislative Council admits breach of privilege notice against Kamra

The Maharashtra legislative council has admitted a breach of privilege notice against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly insulting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a recent performance.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare has also been named in the notice. Maharashtra legislative council chairman Ram Shinde told PTI on Thursday he has accepted a privilege notice against Kunal Kamra over the 'traitor' jibe and had forwarded it to the Privileges Committee. The controversy stems from Kamra's recent show at the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where he performed a parody song targeting Eknath Shinde. The act prompted a backlash from Shiv Sena supporters, who vandalised the club and the hotel in which it is located on Sunday night. "I have accepted the notice of breach of privilege against Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare and have sent it to Privilege Committee chairman Prasad Lad. The future course of action regarding the motion will be decided by the committee," Ram Shinde said. The notice was originally moved on Wednesday by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, who also serves as Leader of the House. Presenting the motion, Darekar said, "Kunal Kamra performed a song containing personal and insulting references to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. " Darekar further alleged Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Andhare had supported the performance and "used objectionable language, which amounts to contempt of the House." According to Darekar, both Kamra and Andhare "disrespected the dignity of legislative institutions through their remarks". BJP MLC Prasad Lad, who was appointed chairperson of the Privileges Committee last year, will now review the notice along with other committee members. If the committee finds merit in the complaint, the motion may be brought for discussion in the House. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Bornare submitted a breach of privilege notice in the state assembly against Sushma Andhare for allegedly mocking Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Minister of State for Finance Ashish Jaiswal extended support to Bornare's notice. BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar urged that the members of the Assembly's privilege committee be named soon. Presiding officer Sanjay Kelkar said Speaker Rahul Narwekar would take a decision on the notice. Meanwhile, Kamra has refused to apologise, asserting he would not "hide under the bed waiting for the controversy to die down". Kamra (36) was booked by Khar police on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the Deputy Chief Minister Shinde.

As per police sources, Kamra, who is currently in Puducherry according to his Instagram bio, has been asked to appear before authorities within a week.