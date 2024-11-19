What's behind the renewed violence in Manipur? Here's all you need to know

In a significant move, MLAs of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Manipur recently passed a resolution urging a "mass operation" against Kuki militants allegedly involved in the killing of three women and three children in the Jiribam district.

According to a statement, the resolution set a seven-day deadline for action against the perpetrators. The decision was made during a meeting held on Monday night, attended by 27 coalition MLAs.

This resolution comes amid escalating violence in the state, with both communities accusing each other of targeted attacks, further deepening the ethnic divide. The demand for immediate and strong action underscores the urgency felt by the ruling alliance to address the volatile situation in Manipur.

Additionally, on November 18, the Manipur administration extended the suspension of internet and mobile data services in the Imphal Valley and the districts of Kangpokpi and Churachandpur. The suspension, initially imposed to curb misinformation and prevent the spread of unrest, will remain in place until November 20, following a review of the law-and-order situation.

Renewed violence forces Centre to boost security forces

Manipur witnessed another wave of unrest last week, compelling Union Home Minister Amit Shah to cancel planned rallies in poll-bound Maharashtra. The escalating violence led to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General being sent to the northeastern state to evaluate the situation and formulate a response.

In the wake of rising tensions, security forces were instructed to act decisively against those causing harm or damage. Their responsibilities include safeguarding camps, residences, and establishments while conducting operations in volatile areas, as reported by News18.

The Centre has also decided to deploy an additional 7,000 troops to bolster security in Manipur. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) revealed that armed miscreants from rival communities have been engaging in violent activities, leading to fatalities and property damage. The MHA affirmed its commitment to taking strict action against such elements and handed over critical cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a thorough probe. It also extended the operational control of the Army under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) to certain areas of the state.

Political leaders and public infrastructure targeted in Manipur

The unrest saw mobs attacking the homes of several legislators, including the personal residence of Chief Minister Biren Singh. Vehicles were vandalised, and tensions remained high across affected areas. Security forces have been working under challenging circumstances to prevent further violence and restore normalcy.

Why did violence erupt in Manipur again on November 7?

The latest flare-up began on November 7 with the discovery of the bodies of six kidnapped individuals, including two children. These individuals had reportedly been abducted by suspected Kuki militants in the Jiribam district. On the same day, an armed group allegedly comprising Meiteis attacked Zairawn village, where they were accused of committing heinous acts, including the rape and killing of a woman and the burning of homes and a school. Witnesses reported that the victim was almost entirely burned.

Kuki representatives alleged that the CRPF failed to intervene despite being in a position to protect the village. The violence escalated further when a group of suspected Kuki militants attacked Meitei individuals in the same district as retaliation.

Retaliatory violence on November 11

The cycle of violence continued on November 11 when the CRPF engaged suspected Kuki militants in Borobekra, Jiribam. During the clash, ten militants were killed, and a significant cache of weapons, including AK rifles, SLRs, and an RPG, was recovered. According to the Manipur Police, the militants, armed with sophisticated weapons, launched simultaneous attacks on the Borobekra police station and a nearby CRPF post.

Manipur Police reported that the militants, believed to have come from distant districts such as Churachandpur and Pherzawl, travelled long distances to execute the attacks. Following heavy gunfire lasting over 40 minutes, the security forces regained control. The bodies of armed militants and looted police armoury weapons were recovered.

During the encounter, one CRPF constable sustained injuries and was transported to Silchar Medical College in Assam for treatment. Search operations continued in and around Jakuradhor village, which was set ablaze by militants.

The violence also led to the abduction of six individuals from a Meitei family, two of whom were found dead. Search efforts rescued some internally displaced persons (IDPs), while others remain missing.

Weekend discoveries deepen Manipur crisis

The unrest intensified further when bodies belonging to the abducted family were discovered floating in a river on November 15 and 16. These discoveries provoked retaliatory violence, including attacks on churches, MLAs’ residences, and public infrastructure. Curfews and internet bans were extended in multiple regions.

What’s behind the Manipur unrest?

Manipur’s population is divided along ethnic lines, with Meiteis, who primarily reside in the Imphal Valley, forming slightly over half of the population. The tribals, including Kukis and Nagas, inhabit the surrounding hill districts. While Meiteis, predominantly Hindus, dominate the state’s business and political spheres, Kukis and Nagas, primarily Christians, have long-standing grievances over representation and resources.

Historical tensions have further exacerbated the divide. The May 2023 violence, which claimed over 160 lives, was sparked by tribal protests against the Meitei demand for Scheduled Tribe status and government eviction of Kuki settlements from protected forest areas. These underlying issues continue to fuel ethnic strife, leaving the state in a precarious situation.