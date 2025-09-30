Maharashtra floods damage 40% farmland, relief a top priority: Revenue Min

Excess rainfall and floods have damaged nearly 40 per cent of land under cultivation in Maharashtra, and the assessment of damages is still underway, a state minister said on Tuesday.

Reports on damage assessment are expected to be completed by October 5, the minister said on condition of anonymity.

Torrential rains and floods last week have damaged crops on lakhs of acres of land in several parts of Maharashtra, including eight districts of Marathwada, and parts of Solapur, Satara and Sangli.

"Some areas are still inaccessible. Officials have been asked to visit the affected areas physically so that no farmer is left out. However, primary estimates indicate that nearly 40 per cent of the total area under cultivation is completely damaged," the minister said.