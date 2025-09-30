Home / India News / Security threat on Delhi-bound IndiGo flight, cleared for ops after check

Security threat on Delhi-bound IndiGo flight, cleared for ops after check

A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 762 operating from Mumbai to Delhi

indigo airlines, indigo
A security threat was noticed in a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
ANI
Sep 30 2025 | 12:22 PM IST
A security threat was noticed in a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Mumbai on Tuesday, an IndiGo spokesperson said. The aircraft was cleared for flight after necessary security checks.

The spokesperson for the airlines said, "A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 762 operating from Mumbai to Delhi on September 30, 2025. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft was cleared for operations."

Earlier on September 19, an IndiGo flight operating from Mumbai to Phuket was diverted to Chennai due to a security threat noticed onboard, IndiGo officials said.

In a statement, IndiGo officials said, "IndiGo flight 6E 1089, operating from Mumbai to Phuket on 19 September 2025, was diverted to Chennai due to a security threat noticed onboard. As per the established protocol, relevant authorities were informed immediately, and the flight will undergo necessary security checks in Chennai. Owing to the night curfew at the Phuket airport, resumption of the journey has been scheduled for later in the night."

"We are making all efforts to minimise inconvenience to customers, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates with them. As always, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is our topmost priority," the statement further said.

In a similar incident, IndiGo flight 6E-2111, operating from Lucknow to Delhi on September 14, experienced a technical snag just before take-off and was brought back to the bay, sources said.

After the technical snag, as a precautionary measure, the aircraft was brought back to the bay, and all passengers were safely disembarked. Subsequently, the airline arranged another aircraft to ensure the passengers could continue their journey to Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

