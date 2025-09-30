Home / India News / Airline operations disrupted as Delhi NCR witnesses heavy downpour

Airline operations disrupted as Delhi NCR witnesses heavy downpour

Several airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, posted travel advisories and weather updates on their official handles

indigo airlines, indigo
Delhi NCR Rain: The domestic airline warned the passengers of potential delays. (Photo: Reuters)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
Several airlines experienced operational disruptions on Tuesday, with IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India issuing advisories after the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) saw heavy rainfall since morning, following days of hot and humid weather.
 
In an X post, IndiGo said, "There’s a heavy downpour over Delhi at the moment, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules."
 
The domestic airline further warned the passengers of potential delays. "If you’re travelling today, please be aware of potential delays and allow additional time for your journey, especially with traffic moving more slowly than usual. Please check your flight status on our app or website before leaving. Remember, we’re here if you need anything along the way," it said. 
 
In a similar update, budget airline SpiceJet said, "Weather Update: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures and arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via the website."

Airlines seek additional time

Meanwhile, Air India also issued an advisory saying, "Heavy rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey due to possible slow-moving traffic."
 
Even Akasa Air posted an update on the heavy rains, requesting passengers to allow additional time. 
"Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Delhi, we anticipate slow-moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport. To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight."

Heavy rains bring relief

The heavy downpour came as the national capital was experiencing unusually high temperatures this September. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature touched 37.5 degrees Celsius on Monday. The city is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle throughout the day, IMD said.
 

Topics :DelhiRainfallheavy rainsBS Web ReportsflightsIndiGoAir IndiaSpiceJet

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

