Several airlines experienced operational disruptions on Tuesday, with IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India issuing advisories after the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) saw heavy rainfall since morning, following days of hot and humid weather.

In an X post, IndiGo said, "There’s a heavy downpour over Delhi at the moment, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules."

ALSO READ: Amit Shah to inaugurate Delhi Jal Board projects worth over ₹1,800 crore The domestic airline further warned the passengers of potential delays. "If you’re travelling today, please be aware of potential delays and allow additional time for your journey, especially with traffic moving more slowly than usual. Please check your flight status on our app or website before leaving. Remember, we’re here if you need anything along the way," it said.

In a similar update, budget airline SpiceJet said, "Weather Update: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures and arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via the website." Airlines seek additional time Meanwhile, Air India also issued an advisory saying, "Heavy rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey due to possible slow-moving traffic." Even Akasa Air posted an update on the heavy rains, requesting passengers to allow additional time.