Maharashtra govt in talks with 3 firms for semiconductor plant: Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government was in talks with three companies to set up a semiconductor plant in the state, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Saturday.

He was speaking after inaugurating, along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari, a medical equipment and consumables manufacturing facility of HORIBA India in Butibori area.

HORIBA India is a subsidiary of HORIBA Ltd, a Japanese firm.

Fadnavis thanked HORIBA chairman Atushi Horiba for setting up manufacturing units in Pune and Nagpur. The Maharashtra government was in talks with three companies including HORIBA to set up semiconductor facilities in the state, he said, and proposed that HORIBA set up a semiconductor plant in Nagpur.

Land will be kept reserved for the same, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister Gadkari thanked HORIBA India for starting its plant in the city.

HORIBA India in a press release said the Nagpur plant will have an investment of about Rs 200 crore in a phased manner and will serve more than 30,000 diagnostic labs and hospitals in India.