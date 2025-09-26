Home / India News / Maharashtra govt issues advisory as heavy rains forecast across state

Maharashtra govt issues advisory as heavy rains forecast across state

Orange and red alerts have been issued for certain districts, with instructions for precautionary and preparatory measures to be taken through the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC)

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon
According to the advisory, central Maharashtra and Konkan are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places between September 27 and 29, with extremely heavy showers likely in some areas on September 28. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 11:28 PM IST
The Maharashtra government on Friday evening issued an advisory urging people to remain cautious following a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the state over the next three days.

A release from the Revenue and Forest Department said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in central Maharashtra, Konkan and Vidarbha between September 27 and 29.

Vidarbha may record light to moderate rain at several places, along with heavy rainfall at some locations on September 27.

Marathwada -- already reeling under heavy rains -- is likely to receive light to moderate rain between September 26 and 29, with chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 27 and 28.

The government has appealed to the public to follow official instructions, avoid hazardous zones and refrain from travelling to flood-prone areas.

People have been advised not to take shelter under trees during thunderstorms, and to ensure all precautions are taken for flood safety.

Residents in affected regions should use local relief shelters if necessary and avoid unnecessary travel during flood situations. People have also been strictly cautioned against crossing waterlogged roads or bridges, and urged not to spread or believe rumours, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MaharashtraMaharashtra governmentmonsoon rainfallIMDIMD weather forecast

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

