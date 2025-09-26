Maharashtra govt issues advisory as heavy rains forecast across state

The Maharashtra government on Friday evening issued an advisory urging people to remain cautious following a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the state over the next three days.

A release from the Revenue and Forest Department said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in central Maharashtra, Konkan and Vidarbha between September 27 and 29.

Orange and red alerts have been issued for certain districts, with instructions for precautionary and preparatory measures to be taken through the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

According to the advisory, central Maharashtra and Konkan are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places between September 27 and 29, with extremely heavy showers likely in some areas on September 28.