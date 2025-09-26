Home / India News / AFSPA extended for six months in parts of Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal

AFSPA extended for six months in parts of Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal

The law was also extended to Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and three police station areas, bordering Assam, in Namsai district in the state

The AFSPA, under which a particular state or some areas are declared
The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act was on Friday extended for six months in entire Manipur, except the jurisdiction of 13 police stations, in view of the prevailing law and order situation there.

The AFSPA, under which a particular state or some areas are declared "disturbed", has also been extended to nine districts in Nagaland and 21 police station areas in five other districts of the state for six months, according to a notification issued by the Union home ministry.

The law was also extended to Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and three police station areas, bordering Assam, in Namsai district in the state.

The extension of the disturbed area in the particular areas in the three states will be effective from October 1 for six months.

The AFSPA, often criticised as a draconian law, gives armed forces operating in disturbed areas sweeping powers to search, arrest and open fire if they deem it necessary.

"And whereas, a further review of the law and order situation in the state of Manipur has been undertaken. Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958), the entire State of Manipur, excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the following 13 (thirteen) Police Stations of 5 districts, is declared as 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from 01.10.2025, unless withdrawn earlier," the notification related to Manipur read.

The police station areas where the AFSPA will not be in force in Manipur are: Imphal, Lamphal, City, Singjamei, Patsoi, Wangoi in Imphal West district, Porompat, Heingang, Irilbung in Imphal East district, Thoubal in Thoubal district and Bishnupur and Nambol in Bishnupur district and Kakching in Kakching district.

Manipur has been under President's rule since February 13 after Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who was heading a BJP-led government, resigned on February 9 following ethnic violence that claimed over 260 lives since May 2023.

The disturbed area declaration was in force in entire Manipur (except Imphal municipality area) since 2004 till early 2022.

Topics :AFSPAManipurArunachal Pradeshcentral governmentNagaland

