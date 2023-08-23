Home / India News / Maharashtra govt issues order on free of cost treatment at public hospitals

Maharashtra govt issues order on free of cost treatment at public hospitals

Medical tests, treatment and all other services provided on public-private partnership, excluding blood supply, are available free of cost to patients from August 15

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Health services, including treatment, in all government hospitals in Maharashtra falling under the public health department's jurisdiction have been made available free of cost for patients, the state government said on Wednesday.

Medical tests, treatment and all other services provided on public-private partnership, excluding blood supply, are available free of cost to patients from August 15, said a government resolution (GR). The decision to provide free treatment and other health services at all government hospitals in Maharashtra was taken by the state cabinet in its meeting on August 3.

Also Read

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

Sun Pharma Q1 profit may be weighed by weak US generic sales and Taro nos

Mankind Pharma IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, other details here

India business to boost pharma, after US sales prove to be a mixed bag

Uttarakhand rains: One killed in landslide in Pauri, normal life disrupted

ED freezes Rs 28 lakh deposits of Kerala CPI(M) MLA Moideen, wife

AAI to set up civil enclave in Ambala for RCS flight operations: Anil Vij

MCD identifies 18 more roads in Delhi for cleaning ahead of G20 Summit

Isro's Pragyan rover to embark on 14-day activities on moon post touchdown

Topics :MaharashtrahospitalsmedicalPharma sector

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from Moon

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story