Maharashtra govt suspends farm loan recovery in rain-affected tehsils

The GR announced the rationalisation of loans from cooperatives, suspension of farm loan recovery for a year, and waiving of exam fees for students of Classes 10 and 12 in the affected tehsils

As per the GR, the state agriculture department's assessments have revealed that crops on 65 lakh hectares were damaged due to the rains from June to September (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 11:55 AM IST
The Maharashtra government has announced relief for farmers who suffered losses due to rains in 34 districts of the state, with steps including rationalisation of loans from cooperatives and suspension of recovery for a year.

A government resolution (GR) issued on Friday stated that 347 tehsils in the state witnessed large-scale damage to crops, farmland and houses, deaths, loss of cattle and other animals.

The GR announced the rationalisation of loans from cooperatives, suspension of farm loan recovery for a year, and waiving of exam fees for students of Classes 10 and 12 in the affected tehsils.

Electricity bills for three months will also be waived, it stated.

As per the GR, the state agriculture department's assessments have revealed that crops on 65 lakh hectares were damaged due to the rains from June to September.

Heavy rainfall and floods in September severely affected Marathwada and adjoining regions.

Earlier this week, the state government announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers who suffered massive losses due to rains and floods.

It included compensation for crop losses, life and property, soil erosion, direct financial support to farmers, concessions generally extended in drought-like conditions, hospitalisation expenses, ex-gratia, damage to houses, shops, and cattle sheds.

Topics :MaharashtraMaharashtra governmentfarmers in IndiaIndian Farmers

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

