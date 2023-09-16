Home / India News / Maharashtra govt won't disturb OBC quota in any way: Dy CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra govt won't disturb OBC quota in any way: Dy CM Fadnavis

Fadnavis appealed to OBC members to end their protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur and Chandrapur

Press Trust of India Nagpur
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government is clear about not disturbing the OBC quota in any way, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday amid protests to oppose the inclusion of the Maratha community in the Other Backward Class category for reservation purposes.

Fadnavis appealed to OBC members to end their protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur and Chandrapur.

Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Fadnavis said, The state government has taken a clear stand about not touching, reducing or sharing the OBC quota. Hence, we request the OBC community to withdraw their agitation.

The deputy CM said he personally requested the agitators in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he attended a special cabinet meeting earlier in the day. I believe that those (protesters) in Sambhajinagar will end their hunger strike, he said.

Fadnavis said those agitating in Chandrapur and Nagpur should also withdraw their protest. I will be meeting those in Nagpur and request them to withdraw their agitation, he said.

The Maratha quota issue returned to centre stage in the state when the police on September 1 baton-charged a violent mob at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district after protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift Manoj Jarange, an activist on hunger strike over the quota issue, to a hospital.

The state then began talks with Jarange and decided to give Kunbi caste certificates to the Marathas whose ancestors were described as Kunbi in Nizam-era documents of the Hyderabad kingdom. It will allow the Marathas from the state's Marathwada region to avail of quota benefits as the Kunbis fall in the OBC group.

However, the move prompted the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh to launch a protest to oppose the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category for reservation in government jobs and education.

Also Read

Rajasthan CM plans to hike OBC quota by 6%, raising reservation to 70%

Ignore orders of 'unconstitutional' Maharashtra govt: Raut to officials

Maharashtra govt working on law to curb 'love jihad', says Fadnavis

Shinde-led Maha govt incapable of maintaining law and order: Pawar

Shiv Sena, BJP will contest all future elections jointly: Maharashtra CM

Himachal to provide LPG kits, ration to people affected by heavy rain

UK firm secures lucrative order to supply Indian solar facility in Gujarat

BJP to launch 'Sewa Pakhwara' on Sunday to mark PM Modi's birthday

Ex-WFI chief Singh not exonerated in harassment case: Police tells court

Afghanistan among countries with 'worst educational conditions': Report

Topics :Devendra FadnavisMaharashtraOBC quota

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story