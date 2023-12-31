Home / India News / This new year, let us pledge to build prosperous nation: President Murmu

This new year, let us pledge to build prosperous nation: President Murmu

The arrival of the new year is an occasion to move forward with new resolutions and goals, she said in a message

President of India Droupadi Murmu
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 6:54 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted citizens on the eve of the new year and asked them to take a pledge to build a prosperous society and nation.

The arrival of the new year is an occasion to move forward with new resolutions and goals, she said in a message.

The president has sent her greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of new year, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"May the year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for all. May we continue to contribute to the progress of our country. Let us welcome the new year and take a pledge to build a prosperous society and nation," Murmu said.

On the joyous occasion of new year, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad," Murmu said.

Topics :New YearPresident of IndiafestivalsNew Year Eve

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

