Uttarakhand govt increases pending DA of PSU, corporations' employees

As per the release, the dearness allowance of employees drawing from the seventh revised pay scale has been increased from 38 percent to 42 percent

ANI General News

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
The Uttarakhand government has increased the pending dearness allowance of the employees working in the administrative departments of public undertakings and corporations, said an official release on Sunday.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The benefits of the orders issued by Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey will be available to the employees drawing the fifth and sixth pay scales as well as the employees drawing the seventh revised pay scale."

As per the release, the dearness allowance of employees drawing from the seventh revised pay scale has been increased from 38 percent to 42 percent.

"While the dearness allowance of employees drawing fifth and sixth pay scales has been increased from 212 percent to 221 percent and from 396 percent to 412 percent, respectively," said the release.

Along with this, the allowance for the employees on the sixth pay scale who are being given a dearness allowance as of July 1, 2022, has been increased from 203 percent to 212 percent.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will soon be implemented in the state, adding that it will be presented in the Assembly soon.

"Now we are also preparing to implement the Uniform Civil Code of Conduct in Devbhoomi. It will be presented in the Assembly soon," CM Dhami said on Saturday.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal to formulate and implement personal laws that will apply uniformly to all citizens regardless of their religion, gender, and sexual orientation.

Topics :UttarakhandDearness AllowancePSUsemployee

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

