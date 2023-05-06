Home / India News / Maharashtra logs 176 Covid cases, 2 fatalities, active tally rises to 1,876

Press Trust of India Mumbai

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 176 coronavirus cases and two fatalities, the health department said.

With the new additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,67,342 and the death toll to 1,48,536.

A day earlier, Maharashtra reported 299 cases and two fatalities.

Mumbai saw 47 fresh infections.

The two fresh COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Mumbai and Ratnagiri. The state's case fatality rate now stands at 1.81 per cent, the health department bulletin said.

A total of 487 patients recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 80,16,930 in Maharashtra, leaving the state with 1,876 active cases. The recovery rate now stands at 98.16 per cent.

With 5,491 tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall count of samples examined so far rose to 8,70,40,437, the health department said.

Currently, the dominant variant of COVID-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16. and a total of 1,241 cases were found to be infected so far, while 12 patients have died.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Fresh cases 176, fresh fatalities 2, active cases 1,876, and tests 5,941.

First Published: May 06 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

