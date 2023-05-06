Railway electrification: 37,011 route kilometres electrified in 9 years

Over the past nine years, the pace of electrification in India has accelerated significantly, and railway electrification offers a sustainable and efficient mode of transportation that is free from environmental pollution and dependency on fossil fuels.

Between India's independence and 2014, only 21,413 route kilometres (RKM) of railway tracks were electrified.

However, during the past nine years, the pace of electrification in India has accelerated significantly, with a record-breaking 37,011 route kilometres (RKM) of tracks being electrified in the last nine years alone.

"This is an increase of 73pc in the last nine years. A total of 58,424 RKMs have been electrified, which accounts for 90pc of Indian railways. It is a remarkable feat that out of the total route kilometres electrified, nearly 50pc was completed in the last five years alone," said Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Frontier (NF) Railway.

CPRO Sabyasachi further also mentioned that Indian Railways has achieved 100 per cent railway electrification in 14 states/UTs and has set a target to become the world's largest green railway by 2030.

"Indian Railways has set a target to become the world's largest green railway with zero carbon emissions by 2030. It has already achieved full 100% railway electrification in 14 states/UTs, making significant strides towards achieving this ambitious goal," he said.

He further said that NF Railway is also progressing at full throttle for achieving the Indian Railways target of becoming a Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030.

"Under the jurisdiction of NF Railway 1661.83 RKM of railway tracks were electrified from 2014 to 2023. The balance portion is targeted to be electrified by this year. Electrification will significantly improve the mobility of trains in Northeast India," he added.