WFI row: Police records statement of 7 women wrestlers against Brij Bhushan

On April 28, Delhi Police registered two FIRs in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by the women wrestlers against Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Delhi Police recorded the statements of seven women wrestlers in connection with the cases registered against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, officials said on Friday.

On April 28, Delhi Police registered two FIRs in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by the women wrestlers against Singh.

According to police, one of the cases against him was registered under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 354D (stalking), while the other was registered under section 10 of the POCSO Act.

An official said they have recorded the statements of the wrestlers and an investigation is underway.

The incidents mentioned in the FIRs allegedly took place between 2012 and 2022 at different places, including abroad.

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23. A scuffle allegedly broke out between the wrestlers and some police personnel on Wednesday night.

First Published: May 05 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

