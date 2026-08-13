Marathi mandatory for auto, taxi and cab drivers in Maharashtra from Aug 18

Autorickshaw, taxi and app-based cab drivers in Maharashtra will have to show a working knowledge of Marathi from August 18. Drivers who fail to meet the requirement could have their driving licence suspended for up to three months.

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra transport department amended the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to clarify the language requirement and set out penalties for non-compliance.

Who will have to know Marathi?

The rule applies to drivers of commercial passenger vehicles, including autorickshaws, taxis and app-based motor cabs fitted with electronic meters.

The requirement also covers permit holders. Under the amended rules, both drivers and the concerned permit holders must have practical knowledge of Marathi.

Drivers who cannot show a working knowledge of Marathi could face suspension of their driving licence authorisation for three months. Repeated violations could result in permanent cancellation of their permits. The state government has also said that the Marathi skills of drivers must be considered "satisfactory" by the concerned licensing authorities. "These amendments remove ambiguity in the rules and make the importance of practical Marathi for passenger-vehicle drivers clearer. Practical knowledge of the local language is necessary to communicate with passengers, understand their concerns, and ensure a safe and convenient journey," state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said, as quoted by ANI.

What has changed in the existing rules? The Maharashtra government has amended the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, rather than introducing a new law. A key change has been made to Rule 4, under which a "working knowledge of Marathi language" has been added as a requirement for those seeking commercial driving authorisation. A new provision under Rule 22 also sets out Marathi-language requirements for drivers authorised to operate app-based cabs. The amendments to Rules 78 and 85 extend the requirement to permit holders, making practical knowledge of Marathi a condition for them as well. Why has Maharashtra introduced the rule? The move comes after complaints about non-Marathi-speaking drivers and concerns that gaps in the earlier rules allowed some drivers to avoid the language requirement.