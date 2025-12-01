49 Bangladeshi infiltrators in Odisha sent back to their nation: CM Majhi

The Odisha government has identified 51 Bangladeshi infiltrators in different districts since the BJP came to power in the state, and 49 of them were deported to their nation, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told the assembly on Monday.
In a written reply to a question of BJD legislator Goutam Buddha Das, the chief minister said, "Since the new government came to power in Odisha, a total of 51 Bangladeshis have been identified in various districts of the state." The BJP government led by Majhi assumed office on June 12, 2024.
Out of the identified Bangladeshi infiltrators, 49 were repatriated, while cases were registered against the other two immigrants (one in Ganjam and another in Kandhamal) for getting Indian passports in their names using fake documents and sent to judicial custody, he said.
As per the statement of the CM, a maximum of 24 Bangladeshi immigrants were from Urban Police District (UPD)-Khurda district, 15 from UPD-Cuttack, six from Ganjam district, three from Kandhamal and one from Koraput district were deported to their nation following a legal process.
Further, the process to identify infiltrators is continuing in Odisha, Majhi added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app