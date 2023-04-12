Home / India News / Maharashtra single-day Covid-19 count crosses 1,000-mark after 7-month gap

Maharashtra single-day Covid-19 count crosses 1,000-mark after 7-month gap

With the new cases, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,52,291 and toll to 1,48,470. On Tuesday, the state had recorded 919 cases and one fatality

Mumbai
Maharashtra single-day Covid-19 count crosses 1,000-mark after 7-month gap

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The single-day coronavirus count in Maharashtra crossed the 1,000-mark on Wednesday with 1,115 fresh cases, while nine patients succumbed to the infection during the day, the health department said.

The single-day case count has crossed the 1,000-mark after a gap of seven months as the state had recorded 1,076 cases on September 8 last year, an official said.

With the new cases, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,52,291 and toll to 1,48,470. On Tuesday, the state had recorded 919 cases and one fatality. Mumbai recorded 320 new cases and two fatalities, followed by 93 in Pune city that saw three deaths. Thane city reported two deaths, while Vasai-Virar region in neighbouring Palghar and Akola district recorded one fatality each. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent. A total of 560 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recovery figure to 79,98,400. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 98.11 per cent. The state's active case count now stands at 5,421, the department said.

A total of 16,439 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, which pushed the cumulative test count in the state to 8,67,40,146. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases: 81,52,291; new cases 1,115; death toll: 1,48,470; active cases: 5,421; tests so far: 8,67,40,146.

Topics :CoronavirusMaharashtra

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

Also Read

Turkey probes contractors as earthquake death toll breaches 33,000 mark

Data story: India adds 1,542 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,913

Data story: India logs 2,119 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,953

Data story: India logs 2,208 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,999

Data story: India logs 1,574 new Covid cases; death toll at 529,008

Yamuna pollution: NGT directs UP chief secretary to ensure remedial action

Nitin Gadkari pledges Rs 1,500 crore for revamping of roads in Delhi

Majority of ATMs, state govt websites in Goa not disabled-friendly: Report

Amit Shah to review security situation in Jammu-Kashmir on Thursday: Report

CEA releases draft power demand forecast guidelines to improve infra plan

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story