Home / India News / Mahatma Gandhi's bust damaged in Madhya Pradesh, police launch probe

The bust on the premises of the government college in Khilchipur town was vandalised on Tuesday, an official said

Bust of Mahatma Gandhi | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Rajgarh
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Police have launched a probe after a bust of Mahatma Gandhi was found to be damaged in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, an official said on Wednesday.

The bust on the premises of the government college in Khilchipur town was vandalised on Tuesday, an official said.

Some unidentified individuals damaged the bust, said Khilchipur police station in-charge Raghuveen Singh Dhakad, quoting the college principal.

The police team reached the spot and launched a probe, he said.

Footage of CCTV cameras installed on the college campus is being examined to identify the miscreants, he said.

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

