Actor Mahesh Babu served legal notices in ₹34 lakh plot fraud case
Mahesh Babu, who endorsed Sai Surya Developers, has been served legal notices after a Hyderabad-based doctor alleged she was duped of ₹34 lakh in a non-existent plot scamRimjhim Singh New Delhi
Actor Mahesh Babu
has been served legal notices by the Ranga Reddy District Consumer Commission in Telangana over his endorsement of real estate firm Sai Surya Developers, Deccan Chronicle reported.
The complaint was filed by a Hyderabad-based doctor, who alleged that she was duped after paying ₹34.8 lakh for non-existent plots. She accused the actor of endorsing Sai Surya Developers, thereby misleading prospective buyers.
Mahesh Babu has been named as the third respondent in the case, the news report said.
ED summons in money laundering probe
In April, the actor was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe involving Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group. The case is tied to alleged irregularities and project delivery defaults, particularly related to a development named Green Meadows.
Kancharla Satish Chandra Gupta, the owner of Sai Surya Developers, is at the centre of the investigation for reportedly failing to deliver the Green Meadows project. Mahesh Babu had served as the brand ambassador for this project.
Reports suggest that Mahesh Babu endorsed ventures by both Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group. He allegedly received ₹5.9 crore for his endorsement of Sai Surya Developers’ projects, with ₹3.4 crore paid through cheque and ₹2.5 crore in cash.
On April 16, the ED conducted searches at various locations in Secunderabad, Jubilee Hills, and Bowenpally as part of its ongoing investigation.
The two firms are alleged to have collected large sums of money in advance from unsuspecting customers, offering plots in unauthorised layouts and making false promises regarding registration. While Mahesh Babu is not believed to have played a direct role in the suspected fraud, the ED is currently scrutinising the payments he received from the developers.
On the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Guntur Kaaram (2024), directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The actor is currently filming SSMB 29, a jungle adventure movie directed by SS Rajamouli.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices