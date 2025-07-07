Actor Mahesh Babu served legal notices in ₹34 lakh plot fraud case

Mahesh Babu has been served legal notices by the Ranga Reddy District Consumer Commission in Telangana over his endorsement of real estate firm Sai Surya Developers, Deccan Chronicle reported. Actorhas been served legal notices by the Ranga Reddy District Consumer Commission in Telangana over his endorsement of real estate firm Sai Surya Developers, Deccan Chronicle reported.

The complaint was filed by a Hyderabad-based doctor, who alleged that she was duped after paying ₹34.8 lakh for non-existent plots. She accused the actor of endorsing Sai Surya Developers, thereby misleading prospective buyers.

Mahesh Babu has been named as the third respondent in the case, the news report said.

ED summons in money laundering probe

ED summons in money laundering probe

In April, the actor was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe involving Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group. The case is tied to alleged irregularities and project delivery defaults, particularly related to a development named Green Meadows.

Kancharla Satish Chandra Gupta, the owner of Sai Surya Developers, is at the centre of the investigation for reportedly failing to deliver the Green Meadows project. Mahesh Babu had served as the brand ambassador for this project. Reports suggest that Mahesh Babu endorsed ventures by both Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group. He allegedly received ₹5.9 crore for his endorsement of Sai Surya Developers’ projects, with ₹3.4 crore paid through cheque and ₹2.5 crore in cash. On April 16, the ED conducted searches at various locations in Secunderabad, Jubilee Hills, and Bowenpally as part of its ongoing investigation.