Home / India News / Major fire in East Delhi's building, woman dead, 26 people rescued

Major fire in East Delhi's building, woman dead, 26 people rescued

They said the fire started in its parking area in the early hours of the day and engulfed the entire structure

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 10:17 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A 40-year-old woman died in a major fire at a building in East Delhi's Shakarpur on Tuesday while 26 people were rescued, officials said here.

They said the fire started in its parking area in the early hours of the day and engulfed the entire structure.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A woman died in the fire while 26 people, along with two pets, were rescued by the Delhi Fire Service, the officials said, adding that some people jumped off the windows to save themselves.

All of them were rushed to a hospital, they said.

"We got a fire call at about 1.05 am... We immediately pressed three fire engines to service. Later, five more fire engines were rushed to the spot. The matter was informed to the police immediately," an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

Also Read

Services PMI declines to 61.2 in May amid rising inflationary pressures

Fire at car service centre in Mayapuri damages nearly 20 vehicles: Official

Kedarnath Heli Service: Book tickets through IRCTC's official website

UPSC mulls criminal action against two candidates for claiming selection

Decoded: What is the difference between low-cost and full-service airlines?

Union min Piyush Goyal visits Tesla's manufacturing facility in California

PRS Oberoi, pioneer of Indian hospitality industry, passes away at 94

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas: PM Modi on two-day Jharkhand visit for celebrations

Govt may disinvest 5-10% in select PSBs to realise share market gains

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: 40 workers trapped, escape route being drilled

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :fireDelhifire safetyNew Delhi

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption

Next Story