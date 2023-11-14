Home / Industry / News / PRS Oberoi, pioneer of Indian hospitality industry, passes away at 94

PRS Oberoi, pioneer of Indian hospitality industry, passes away at 94

In 2008, Oberoi was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour for his contributions to the hospitality industry

Prithvi Raj Singh ‘Biki’ Oberoi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 9:53 AM IST
The Chairman Emeritus of the Oberoi Group, Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi passed away on Tuesday, November 14, media reports said. He was 94 years old. Popularly known as “Biki”, Oberoi had retired from his positions as executive chairman of EIH Ltd and chairman of EIH Associates Hotel Limited. The Oberoi Group runs a chain of luxury hotels including The Trident Hotels and Oberoi Hotels & Resorts.

Oberoi is known for transforming the hospitality industry in India. He received his education in India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. He earned a degree in Hotel Management from Lausanne, Switzerland. In 2008, Oberoi was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour for his contributions to the hospitality industry. He also served as a director of Jet Airways Limited.

He is survived by his son Vikram, CEO and managing director of EIH, and two daughters. Oberoi was recognised by the International Hospitality Institute in the Global 100 in Hospitality as one of the Most Powerful People in the Global Hospitality industry.

The Oberoi Group, founded in 1934, operates 32 hotels, Nile Cruisers. According to the website of the Oberoi Hotels, the group has a presence in 7 countries under the luxury 'Oberoi' and five-star 'Trident' brands. The group is also engaged in flight catering, airport restaurants, travel and tour services, car rentals, project management, and corporate air charters.

Topics :Oberoi hotelOberoi groupOberoi DelhiOberoiHospitality industryluxury hospitalityBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 9:52 AM IST

