Major reshuffle in Assam bureaucracy, Ravi Kota to be next chief secretary

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the Assam government, Ravi Kota is set to be the new Chief Secretary of the state.

Dr. Ravi Kota, a 1993-batch IAS officer, is posted as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political (including Passport, Prisons etc).

In a notification issued by the Personnel (A) department of the Assam government said "Dr. Ravi Kota, IAS is appointed as Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam with effect from the date of superannuation of Paban Borthakur, IAS Chief Secretary to the Assam government on 31/12/2024."

"Till then Dr. Kota will serve as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises with additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary of Finance department, OSD in the office of Chief Secretary", the government notification stated further.

Dr Krishna Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary of Personnel and Power (E) department & Chairman, APDCL (Additional charge) has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Assam and Principal Secretary of Power (E) department as additional charge.

On the other hand, three senior IAS officers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Syedain Abbasi and Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, has been designated as Special Chief Secretaries to the Assam government.

Kailash Chand Samria, Chairman of Board of Revenue had been posted as Additional Chief Secretary of Fishery department as additional charge.

Avinash Purushottam Das, Additional Chief Secretary of General Administration, Health & Family Welfare and Additional Principal Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary of Home & Political department and he will continue as the post of Additional Principal Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi.

Dr Patibandla Ashok Babu has been posted as Commissioner & Secretary of Health & Family Welfare department.

M. S. Manivannan, Commissioner & Secretary of General Administration, Irrigation departments and CEO, SITA and Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi has been posted as Commissioner & Secretary of Personnel department as additional charge.

Akash Deep, Principal Secretary cum Chief Executive Officer, Bodoland Territorial Region, Kokrajhar and PD, ARIAS was relieved from the additional charge of PD, ARIAS.

Rakesh Kumar, MD, APDCL and Commissioner & Secretary of Fishery and Excise departments and Chairman, APGCL and Commissioner of Excise has been relieved from the additional charge of Commissioner of Excise.

Virendra Mittal has been posted as Commissioner & Secretary of Social Justice & Empowerment, Irrigation departments and PD, ARIAS as additional charge.

Biswajit Pegu, Secretary of Social Justice & Empowerment and Home & Political deprtments has been transferred and posted as Secretary of Home & Political department.

Jitu Doley, Secretary of Finance department has been posted as Commissioner of Excise as additional charge.