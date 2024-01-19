LIVE: 16 dead, 10 rescued as Vadodara boat capsizes, PM announces ex-gratia

Catch all the latest updates LIVE from across the globe here
LIVE news today: At least 16 people, including 14 schoolchildren and two teachers, were killed after a boat overturned in the Harni lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat on Thursday, according to a report by Mint. The boat was carrying 27 students, who were on a picnic, officials said. Meanwhile, 10 children have been rescued so far. Police said that they will file a missing report after the search is over at 10 am on Friday morning.
First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 9:14 AM IST