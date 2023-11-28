'Make in UP' push: Special enclaves for women entrepreneurs on the cards

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning special industrial enclaves for women to help them foster their participation in the flagship “Make in UP” mission.

While a cluster for women industrialists has been identified in Greater Noida in the National Capital Region (NCR), the template will be replicated in six other places, including Varanasi and Gorakhpur, the constituencies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The remaining four areas include Lucknow, Kanpur, Bundelkhand, and Prayagraj. Since land and energy are pivotal for manufacturing and process-based industries, the government is taking steps to clear the impediments to ensure a smooth inflow of private investments.

According to sources, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) earmarked 500 acres of land for allocation to women entrepreneurs. Earlier, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) had allocated nearly 700 industrial plots to women industrialists.

The Yogi government has announced an array of financial incentives, including a stamp duty waiver for women entrepreneurs.

For example, units set up by women in the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions are eligible for a 100 per cent stamp duty waiver, while the subsidy would be 75 per cent in other areas of the state.

These units will also be exempt from mandatory inspections for the first three years to allow women entrepreneurs to establish their ventures without complexities.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has asked UP to expedite land allotment cases so that the state’s trillion-dollar economy target could be achieved much earlier than predicted.

“The UP government is treading the right path as far as industry and business are concerned. However, if the state could make an extra effort in domains such as land, energy, and logistics, as well as assure industry of a continuation in the policy framework, it would accelerate the industrial growth of the state,” CII Northern Region Chairman Deepak Jain said.

Meanwhile, the UP government is promoting the MSME sector for equitable socioeconomic growth, distribution of wealth, and employment.

UP is home to an estimated 9 million MSMEs, and the sector is the second largest employment generator after agriculture and allied activities. The sector contributes 60 per cent to the state's annual industrial output.