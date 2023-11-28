Home / India News / 'Make in UP' push: Special enclaves for women entrepreneurs on the cards

'Make in UP' push: Special enclaves for women entrepreneurs on the cards

The Yogi government has announced an array of financial incentives, including a stamp duty waiver for women entrepreneurs

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning special industrial enclaves for women to help them foster their participation in the flagship “Make in UP” mission.

While a cluster for women industrialists has been identified in Greater Noida in the National Capital Region (NCR), the template will be replicated in six other places, including Varanasi and Gorakhpur, the constituencies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The remaining four areas include Lucknow, Kanpur, Bundelkhand, and Prayagraj. Since land and energy are pivotal for manufacturing and process-based industries, the government is taking steps to clear the impediments to ensure a smooth inflow of private investments.

According to sources, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) earmarked 500 acres of land for allocation to women entrepreneurs. Earlier, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) had allocated nearly 700 industrial plots to women industrialists.

The Yogi government has announced an array of financial incentives, including a stamp duty waiver for women entrepreneurs.

For example, units set up by women in the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions are eligible for a 100 per cent stamp duty waiver, while the subsidy would be 75 per cent in other areas of the state.

These units will also be exempt from mandatory inspections for the first three years to allow women entrepreneurs to establish their ventures without complexities.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has asked UP to expedite land allotment cases so that the state’s trillion-dollar economy target could be achieved much earlier than predicted.

“The UP government is treading the right path as far as industry and business are concerned. However, if the state could make an extra effort in domains such as land, energy, and logistics, as well as assure industry of a continuation in the policy framework, it would accelerate the industrial growth of the state,” CII Northern Region Chairman Deepak Jain said.

Meanwhile, the UP government is promoting the MSME sector for equitable socioeconomic growth, distribution of wealth, and employment.

UP is home to an estimated 9 million MSMEs, and the sector is the second largest employment generator after agriculture and allied activities. The sector contributes 60 per cent to the state's annual industrial output.


Also Read

Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

President Droupadi Murmu receives new voter ID card from Delhi CEO

Delhi trade fair registers highest single-day footfall of 150k on final day

Info gathered from social media cannot be part of pleadings in PIL: HC

Delhi HC imposes Rs 2 lakh fine on Ashneer Grover for violating court order

Karnataka HC overturns wife's RTI request to access husband's Aadhaar info

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi-NCRentrepreneursUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story