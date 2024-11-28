Mamata Banerjee backs Modi govt on Bangladesh violence, calls for action

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her strong support for the Centre’s position on the escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and the recent arrest of Iskcon monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari. Her comments come as tensions rise over the treatment of religious minorities in the neighbouring country, prompting calls for urgent intervention from both India and international bodies.

Speaking at the legislative assembly on Thursday, Banerjee reiterated her government’s position saying, “We do not want any religion to be harmed. I have spoken to Iskcon here. Since this concerns another country, the Central government must take relevant action. We stand with them on this issue.”

The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari near Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday, along with the ongoing attacks against Hindus, has further intensified concerns. The violence has drawn widespread condemnation from Indian leaders, who are urging immediate and decisive action from both the Indian government and the international community.

Leaders demand action on attacks against Hindus

On Wednesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee and senior leader Saugata Roy condemned the violence in Bangladesh. Abhishek Banerjee called for a firm response from the Central government, stating, “What has happened in Bangladesh is deeply unfortunate. The Central government must act decisively.”

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also weighed in, condemning the attacks and describing the interim government in Bangladesh as being “in the clutches of fundamentalists”. He called on the United Nations to intervene, stating, “The attacks on Hindus and the arrest of religious leaders are inhumane and unacceptable.”

BJP denounce opposition’s double standard

Singh also accused the Opposition leaders of double standards, criticising their failure to address communal violence in a balanced manner.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs expressed “deep concern” over the denial of bail to the Iskcon monk and called on Bangladesh to ensure the safety of its minority communities. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra echoed the government’s position, saying, “We stand by the rightful position taken by the government on this matter.”

Opposition slams Modi govt’s response to violence

Meanwhile, the Opposition has sharply criticised the government’s response to the situation. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic approach, asking, “India’s influence in its neighbourhood is waning. Why is the Prime Minister silent while Hindus in Bangladesh face persecution?”