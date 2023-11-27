Home / India News / Man arrested for hoax call on presence of 'terrorists' in Mumbai on 26/11

Man arrested for hoax call on presence of 'terrorists' in Mumbai on 26/11

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 3:24 PM IST
A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making a hoax call to Mumbai Police on the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks on Sunday and claiming that three terrorists had entered the city, an official said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused, Laxman Nanavare, was under the influence of alcohol when he called up the police at around 10 AM on Sunday.

"The caller informed the control room that two to three terrorists had sneaked into Mumbai city, following which we immediately launched an investigation," the official said on Monday, adding that the information was found to be false.

The location of the caller was traced to suburban Mankhurd and he was arrested on Sunday evening, he added.

A case was registered under section 505 (1) (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 3:24 PM IST

