BJP alleges scam in sewage plant projects, demands Kejriwal's resignation

The BJP on Monday alleged a scam in the tendering process for upgrading sewage treatment plants operated by the Delhi Jal Board and demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tender his resignation immediately.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed the Delhi Jal Board invited bids for upgradation of five sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city and for upgradation and augmentation of another five to increase their capacity.

While the estimated cost of the projects was around Rs 1,500 crore, they were awarded to the contractors at an increased rate of Rs 1,938 crore, Bhatia claimed.

"Bids were invited and tenders were awarded only after cartelisation to ensure that no honest contractor gets the project.... This is worrisome, Arvind Kejriwal you have committed one more scam," the BJP spokesperson charged.

"Look at Arvind Kejriwal's mechanism. The L1 (lowest) bid was at Rs 392 crore but the contract was awarded at an increased cost of Rs 408 crore...Prima facie this is a scam worth Rs 450-500 crore in awarding contracts, he added.

"If there is anyone who is synonymous with corruption and an expert in loot, it's one and only 'kattar beimaan' (outright dishonest) Arvind Kejriwal.... If at all there even a little shame left, Arvind Kejriwal should immediately resign as Delhi Chief Minister and let the law take its course, Bhatia said.

"It's your politics of 2012-13 that if anyone faces any allegation the person should immediately resign from his post and until proven innocent, he added.

Raising the issue, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has written to central probe agencies and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the tendering process for upgrading the sewage treatment plants run by the DJB.

"Estimates were prepared by the consultant on the basis of a single quotation, resulting in the estimates being higher than the market rate. During the process, the rates of items/works (mainly civil works) were prepared on higher sides and thereafter, works were awarded at Rs 1,938 crore -- 28 per cent higher than the estimated cost of Rs 1,508 crore," Sachdeva alleged.

BJP national spokesperson Bhatia dared Kejriwal to let the probe happen, asserting that corruption in the award of DJB contracts will be proved.

"You feel that you will continue to do corruption and remain safe. I would only say, Kejriwal ji you don't live in illusion...I tell you that you are not above the law. Law will take its course. That day is not far when you will also face punishment for all of your corruption and sins. Arvind kejriwal will also be behind bars like any other corrupt person," Bhatia added.