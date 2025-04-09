Man urinates on senior corporate exec on Bangkok-bound Air India flight

A passenger travelling in the business class of an Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok on Wednesday urinated on a senior corporate executive, aviation industry sources stated. This marks the third such incident since 2022 on an Air India flight where a co-passenger has urinated on another passenger.

The senior executive, sources said, works for a leading multinational corporation in the automobile sector. Air India confirmed the incident in a statement but did not disclose the identities of either the accused or the victim.

The airline's spokesperson stated: "Air India confirms that an incident of unruly passenger behaviour was reported to the cabin crew operating flight AI2336, from Delhi to Bangkok, on April 9, 2025. The crew followed all laid down procedures, and the matter has been reported to the authorities."

"In addition to warning the unruly passenger, our crew offered to assist the aggrieved passenger to take up a grievance with authorities in Bangkok, which was declined at the time. The standing independent committee will be convened to assess the incident and determine the action, if any, to be taken against the unruly passenger. Air India continues to follow the SOPs as laid out by DGCA in such matters," the spokesperson added.

On November 26, 2022, the first peeing incident on an Air India flight took place onboard its New York–Delhi service, when passenger Shankar Mishra, who was then a vice-president at Wells Fargo, urinated on a female passenger. A second peeing incident took place on December 6, 2022, when a male passenger urinated on a vacant seat and the blanket of a female co-passenger on Air India's Paris–Delhi flight.

Sources said that on Wednesday's flight, a passenger, who was travelling in business class, urinated on another business class passenger (a senior corporate executive). The executive immediately alerted the cabin crew. The crew members then provided wet towels to the executive to help clean his clothes and removed the passenger from the area. The executive then went to the lavatory to change, and the pilot-in-command was informed about the situation.

When the executive returned from the lavatory, the passenger apologised to him repeatedly, sources mentioned. Meanwhile, the affected seat was thoroughly cleaned by the crew members. The executive was re-seated to another seat and the passenger was taken to a seat in economy class. After landing, the cabin crew contacted the commercial staff regarding the matter.

When asked about the incident, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said the ministry will take note of the incident and speak to the airline.

"If there is any wrongdoing, we will take necessary action," Naidu said on the sidelines of an event in the national capital.